Pakistan evacuates 150,000 people after flood threat from India

The latest news on Pakistan . Pakistan has begun moving large numbers of residents from villages near three rivers in Punjab after India warned it would release water from overflowing dams, officials said on Tuesday.

"NDMA issues advance alert to PDMA Punjab regarding rising water levels in the Sutlej River and potential flood situation," the NDMA said in a statement, adding that the alert had prompted large-scale evacuation operations in areas near the Sutlej River.

This raised concerns that new flooding could hit Pakistan's main agricultural province, already battered by weeks of monsoon rains. Officials fear that farmland supplying much of the country's food could be inundated, worsening an already severe crisis.

The warning comes at a time of strained relations between the two neighbours, with both sides accusing each other of escalating tensions. With monsoon rains battering the region and water levels rising, officials are bracing for more flooding that could deepen the crisis.