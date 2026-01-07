Pakistan courts Bangladesh with fighter jet deal

HQ

Pakistan is seeking to deepen military ties with Bangladesh, opening talks on a defence pact that could include the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, as Islamabad looks to expand its footprint as an arms supplier in South Asia.

Air force chiefs from both countries met in Islamabad to discuss Bangladesh's potential procurement of the Chinese-Pakistani developed JF-17, along with fast-tracked deliveries of trainer aircraft and long-term support. Pakistani officials framed the talks as part of a broader effort to build a lasting strategic partnership.

The outreach comes as relations between Islamabad and Dhaka improve following the 2024 ousting of Bangladesh's former prime minister, which badly strained Dhaka's ties with India. Pakistan and Bangladesh have since resumed direct trade for the first time in decades and stepped up military contacts.

For Pakistan, the push also reflects confidence after last year's conflict with India and growing ambition to turn its defence industry into an export engine, with the JF-17 already featuring in deals from the Caucasus to North Africa.