Pakistan army chief's popularity soars after India clash

General Munir hailed as national hero amid renewed military dominance.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. Following the recent military confrontation with India, we now know that Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has seen a dramatic rise in public approval.

Once criticized for his political interference and crackdowns, Munir is now celebrated across the country as a symbol of resilience. His leadership during the cross-border crisis has reinvigorated national pride and strengthened the army's influence in domestic affairs.

General Asim Munir // Shutterstock

