Pakistan army chief's popularity soars after India clash

The latest news on India and Pakistan . Following the recent military confrontation with India, we now know that Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has seen a dramatic rise in public approval.



Once criticized for his political interference and crackdowns, Munir is now celebrated across the country as a symbol of resilience. His leadership during the cross-border crisis has reinvigorated national pride and strengthened the army's influence in domestic affairs.