Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on India and Pakistan. Following the recent military confrontation with India, we now know that Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has seen a dramatic rise in public approval.
Once criticized for his political interference and crackdowns, Munir is now celebrated across the country as a symbol of resilience. His leadership during the cross-border crisis has reinvigorated national pride and strengthened the army's influence in domestic affairs.