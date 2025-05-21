Pakistan and China strengthen economic ties amid regional tensions

Dansk
The latest news on Pakistan and China. We now know that both countries have committed to enhancing trade, investment, and infrastructure collaboration following a meeting in Beijing, Pakistan said on Wednesday, days after the end of conflict with India.
Amid recent regional unrest, both governments emphasized the importance of maintaining open dialogue and extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to include Afghanistan. The talks also reaffirmed China's support for Pakistan's territorial integrity.