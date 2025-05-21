English
Pakistan and China strengthen economic ties amid regional tensions

Bilateral talks in Beijing reaffirm cooperation across key sectors and support for regional diplomacy.

The latest news on Pakistan and China. We now know that both countries have committed to enhancing trade, investment, and infrastructure collaboration following a meeting in Beijing, Pakistan said on Wednesday, days after the end of conflict with India.

Amid recent regional unrest, both governments emphasized the importance of maintaining open dialogue and extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to include Afghanistan. The talks also reaffirmed China's support for Pakistan's territorial integrity.

Khunjerab Pass China-Pakistan Border Northern Area of Pakistan on Spring // Shutterstock

