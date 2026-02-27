Pakistan and Afghan forces clash along border after days of hostilities

HQ

Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged heavy fire on Thursday along the mountainous northwest border, escalating tensions after days of cross-border hostilities. The Taliban said its strikes targeted Pakistani posts in response to weekend airstrikes against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State Khorasan militants allegedly operating from Afghan territory.

Both sides claimed to have destroyed or captured opposing posts, though these reports could not be independently verified by media outlets such as Reuters. Videos from both Pakistani and Afghan sources show nighttime gunfire across rugged terrain, with bursts of automatic fire and tracer rounds illuminating the mountains.

Afghan security guard near border crossing with Pakistan // Shutterstock

The Pakistani government called the Taliban's actions "unprovoked" and said its forces responded decisively, inflicting casualties and destroying equipment. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid warned that further attacks on major cities would prompt retaliation but stressed the group was not seeking to expand the conflict.

Tensions along the 2,600-km Durand Line follow deadly clashes last October, and Pakistan has now placed its security forces on high alert, accelerating intelligence-based operations and arresting dozens of suspected militants, including Afghan nationals...