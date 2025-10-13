Pakistan-Afghanistan border erupts in deadly overnight clashes This is the most serious fighting between the neighbours since the Taliban came to power in Kabul.

Pakistan-Afghanistan border erupts in deadly overnight clashes This is the most serious fighting between the neighbours since the Taliban came to power in Kabul.

Fighting erupted overnight along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier, leaving dozens of fighters dead and prompting Islamabad to seal key border crossings. The confrontation began after reported Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan territory triggered retaliatory attacks from Taliban forces. Both governments blamed each other for the escalation and claimed to have inflicted heavy losses, though neither provided proof. Sporadic gunfire was still heard in some areas Sunday, as regional powers including Qatar and Saudi Arabia urged both sides to step back from further violence. This is the most serious fighting between the neighbours since the Taliban came to power in Kabul.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham Border, Landi Kotal // Shutterstock