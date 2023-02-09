Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Paint gets first teaser trailer

Check out Owen Wilson in his best Bob Ross impersonation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Paint is an upcoming comedy film about Carl Nargle - a painter clearly inspired by Bob Ross - who believes he has it all, but his adoring audience might be about to be swept from under him by a younger artist.

Owen Wilson is set to star as the painter, with Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Ciara Renée set to co-star. The film is being directed by Brit McAdams, who originally wrote the screenplay back in 2010.

It was only picked up in 2021, and now the film looks to release this year.

Will you be checking out Paint?

HQ


Loading next content