Paint gets first teaser trailer

Paint is an upcoming comedy film about Carl Nargle - a painter clearly inspired by Bob Ross - who believes he has it all, but his adoring audience might be about to be swept from under him by a younger artist.

Owen Wilson is set to star as the painter, with Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Ciara Renée set to co-star. The film is being directed by Brit McAdams, who originally wrote the screenplay back in 2010.

It was only picked up in 2021, and now the film looks to release this year.

Will you be checking out Paint?