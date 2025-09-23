Painkiller will feature a roguelike mode at launch called Rogue Angel

HQ

Those looking for a violent and Doom-like action experience this coming October no doubt have Anshar Studios' Painkiller circled on their calendar. Launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 21, this game is all about travelling to Purgatory and then throwing down and slaying out hordes of demons to ultimately stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth.

While the game will feature a full campaign mode that can be played alone with computer-controlled companions or cooperatively with friends, it also will be supported with what will likely be a much more replayable endeavour, namely a roguelike mode.

This is known as Rogue Angel, and it's an experience that is separate from the main campaign and set in an entirely different realm of Purgatory. The aim is to, either alone or with friends, travel through a series of procedurally-generated arenas, collecting tarot cards, weapons, and items at the same time, before taking on challenging bosses.

Rogue Angel will be part of the Painkiller experience at launch, and with that being the case, you can see the trailer for the mode below.