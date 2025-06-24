Painkiller to launch on PC and consoles this October

HQ

Fans of intense and thrilling action have likely been keeping an eye on Painkiller, and if that sounds like you, we have some good news.

Saber Interactive has just confirmed that Painkiller will be launching as soon as October 9 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. To add to this pre-order for the various editions of the game is now live too, meaning you can snag a copy nice and early. As for what these are and how they differ, see below.



Standard Edition - The base game and the Iron Crusade skin pack for £34.99/€39.99

Deluxe Edition - The base game and the Iron Crusade skin pack, plus three post-launch DLCs that add six weapon skins and four character skins for £44.99/€49.99



As for what to expect in Painkiller, you can see the latest trailer below and also see the game's plot description.

"Welcome to Purgatory! You've been sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven, but the Voice of the Creator is giving you one chance to redeem yourself. Blast through hordes of demons in brutal, fast-paced combat with an array of infernal weapons. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation - solo or in online co-op for up to three players."