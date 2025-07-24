Painkiller Preview: Doom meets Vermintide

HQ

Considering the rampant success of Fatshark's Warhammer Tide series (Vermintide and Darktide, as key examples) and the fact that after multiple decades, we as gamers still adore Doom like little else, it would be fair to say that some kind of combination of these two ideas would be a brilliant idea, no? Clearly developer Anshar Studios agrees, because I've recently had the chance to go hands-on with Painkiller, a dark and brutal cooperative FPS that combines everything that makes these two titans stand out, and blends it into a gut-wrenching, violent, and challenging action experience perfect for those looking to raise their heart rate this October.

Building on what People Can Fly made popular two decades ago, Painkiller in the mid-2020s shares much of that original brilliance but ramps up the spectacle and chaos. You play as one of several characters, a skilled demon slayer trapped in Purgatory and tasked to do the bidding of the archangel Metatron, tasks that more often than not revolve around heading into demon-infested territory and blasting these horrific creatures into bloody pools of bone and gore. Yep, there are no punches being pulled in Painkiller, it's thrilling and ruthless from minute one, but that's precisely what you're after in a game like this.

Anyone who has played Doom: The Dark Ages as of recent will feel right at home in Painkiller. The levels have a great medieval and satanic design to them, with broad open castle fortresses matched up with dense forest paths, each inhabited by creatures ripped straight out of your nightmares. The weapons are crude and purposed in such a way to chew through demons, be it in the form of the precise and brutal Stakegun, the blood-curdling Painkiller, the dual-barrelled Shotgun that might even make the Slayer smirk, and so much more. The enemies range from rank-and-file demons to armoured airborne threats, and even relentless beasts, some of which veteran fans might recognise and many that will be unfamiliar too. But regardless of the variety across all of these points, the aim remains the same, and that is to blast and gun through any demons that stand in your way, doing so in such a manner that you and your allies remain healthy and in good shape, ready and able to take on the next challenge.

This is where Painkiller separates itself from Doom, because while the games fundamentally play very similarly with a movement suite that almost feels mirrored, the actual action and the way it's structured is akin to the Warhammer Tide titles. You slot into a mission, either alone with bot companions or with other players, and the aim is to work through this lengthy level while ticking off several challenges and tasks along the way. For the most part, demon-slaying is on the menu, but there are moments where you will need to fill up tanks with blood or overcome an immense boss threat, and all while evading and chewing through the hordes and hordes of demons that Painkiller throws at you. Again, it's very Doom meets Warhammer in a way and that's a good thing because the cooperative action, while important that you work as a squad, is still very geared around how singular players operate, enabling you to fluidly move around a level and athletically gun down demons in your best possible impression of the Slayer.

The core gameplay is of a high quality and it will keep you engaged, but the big question with a project like this is how it wraps everything else around the gameplay to provide a compelling progression structure. This is where there will be the most questions for Painkiller, as my time with the game showed that the different characters thankfully only have minor differences at best (i.e. one does a little more damage whereas another holds 50% more ammo), but the weapons and the customisable Tarot cards add extra dynamics that while compelling, are tied to a currency system that may lose its legs as the hours roll on.

Essentially, as you explore each mission and level, you'll have to pick up gold and open chests to find what are effectively skill points to be able to stockpile these resources and spend them when you return to the hub area. The options include weapon upgrades that change how your weapons operate to quite a significant degree (maybe adding three stakes per shot on your Stakegun, for example, or adjusting how the Electrodriver's alternate fire functions), and Tarot cards that act as modifiers but with a catch. Tarot, like in reality, must be drawn, meaning you spend gold and then get to select one of multiple cards to add to your collection. It's a fine mechanic at best, but this matched up with more traditional weapon upgrades does make me wonder if Painkiller will have the variation to support players wanting to take on similar missions time-and-time again but on a harder difficulty for slightly better rewards.

But I will also add that this is perhaps a minor inconvenience and concern, as those looking for a Doom/Tide-like experience that they can take on with friends will find a lot to love in Painkiller. It gets all the core building blocks spot on, be it fluid and fulfilling movement, shooting and action, plus brutal and ruthless combat that when matched with a thundering soundtrack makes your heart pound like you're in a mosh pit. The weapons and enemies are memorable and unique and the characters and class system is quite subtle and doesn't define the experience in the same way as even the Tide games do. And this is all while being offered up in a game that plays smoothly and without issues and looks absolutely stunning at the same time. If you've been longing for a fresh challenge after years of Darktide and need a new demonic mission to undertake after defeating Ahzrak in The Dark Ages, Painkiller could be your next obsession when it launches on October 9.