Paid DLC and four additional episodes planned for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Bandai Namco will continue to work on Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris throughout the coming year. As we learned at the Tokyo Game Show, the publisher is planning additional content for the JRPG. The highlight is a paid DLC called "Myosotis" (in English: "Blooming of Forget me Not"), which presents us with a very desperate Eugeo. What it is about is currently not clear to us, but it will be some time before we get our hands on that piece of content.

In addition, players have a number of free DLC episodes ahead of them, which will be added to the game regularly starting this fall. Some of these side stories are written by guest authors, such as Kana Akatsuki from Violet Evergarden. You can view the planned episodes below:

Episode 1: "Ancient Apostles: The Reaper of the Woods" starring Kirito and Sinon

Episode 2: Starring Tiese and Eugeo

Episode 3: Starring Alice and Selka

Episode 4: Starring Silica and her dragon Pina

Thanks, SAO_Wiki.