English
Follow us
news
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Paid DLC and four additional episodes planned for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Most of the new content comes for free.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Bandai Namco will continue to work on Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris throughout the coming year. As we learned at the Tokyo Game Show, the publisher is planning additional content for the JRPG. The highlight is a paid DLC called "Myosotis" (in English: "Blooming of Forget me Not"), which presents us with a very desperate Eugeo. What it is about is currently not clear to us, but it will be some time before we get our hands on that piece of content.

In addition, players have a number of free DLC episodes ahead of them, which will be added to the game regularly starting this fall. Some of these side stories are written by guest authors, such as Kana Akatsuki from Violet Evergarden. You can view the planned episodes below:

Episode 1: "Ancient Apostles: The Reaper of the Woods" starring Kirito and Sinon
Episode 2: Starring Tiese and Eugeo
Episode 3: Starring Alice and Selka
Episode 4: Starring Silica and her dragon Pina

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Thanks, SAO_Wiki.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy