Pagani unveils a V12-powered roadster

There are few car makers that produce vehicles that are more intricate and beautiful than that of Pagani, and now the talented hypercar creator is back at it with a stunning V12-powered roadster.

It's called the Pagani Utopia Roadster and is a truly gorgeous looking car that is powered by a 6.0-litre Mercedes AMG V12 engine that is capable of kicking out 864 horsepower at 6,000rpm. This will be enough to see the car top out at 217mph, meaning not only is it sexy but it's also very fast.

Pagani has said that the Utopia Roadster will come in a closed cabin or open-top variant, and that the Utopia Roadster itself will be highly customisable, allowing any purchasers the opportunity to befit and style the car in a way that suits them. With this in mind, no firm pricing has been confirmed for the car, but we do know that we'll get to see it as soon as next week during the Monterey Car Week.

Take a look at the stunning Pagani Utopia Roadster below.

