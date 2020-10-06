English
news

Paddy Considine cast in Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon

The first season will feature 10 episodes and won't air until 2022.

Game of Thrones' last season may be a let down for the fans and not-so-fan readers of George R.R. Martin books, but HBO had a lot of contracts in place for more series and films inspired by the franchise. The next in the line is the prequel to the Song of Ice and Fire arch, House of the Dragon, a TV show based on the book Fire & Blood, and one of the main characters has been casted.

According to The Wrap sources, British actor Paddy Considine will play the role of King Viserys I. Considine has a long career in independent films and won many awards such as Venice's Silver Lion and a BAFTA award. But his face became more familiar to the public recently for his roles in Peaky Blinders and HBO's The Outsider.

House of the Dragon's first season will have 10 episodes, some of them directed by Miguel Sapochnik, and it's not expected to air before 2022.

