Paddington icon Ben Whishaw doesn't think he'll continue as Q in the post-Daniel Craig James Bond era

It's not uncommon to see actors coming and going from the various roles in the James Bond franchise. Not only has the titular character changed faces many times, but so has his supporting allies, be it M, Q, Ms. Moneypenny, and so forth. It looks like now that Daniel Craig has exited the role, we're set for a major cast overhaul too, something current Q actor and Paddington legend Ben Whishaw revealed in a statement on Sunday with Laura Keunssberg on the BBC (thanks, The Independent).

Whishaw adds: "I don't think I'm going to be in the next one. I think they're going to start all over again, and with a new cast, a completely new cast. I think that's my hunch, but I don't know. I have no idea."

If this does end up being the case, who do you think should take over as Q? Should it be a younger face as was the case with Whishaw or an older person instead as we have seen in the past?