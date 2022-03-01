Pac-Man Museum+ just confirmed its release date

Here's something retro game lovers must know: Pac-Man Museum+ just had its release date confirmed.

Via a press release, publisher Bandai Namco announced that this compilation of 14 classic Pac-Man titles will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs via Steam and Windows PC (supports Xbox Play Anywhere) on May 27, 2022. As pointed out, Pac-Man Museum+ will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and playable on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

For those who don't know, a customisable in-game arcade is also featured, players can earn new items by completing missions and earning in-game coins in these 14 selected Pac-Man titles. Things you can unlock include cabinets, figures, decorations, wallpapers, and custom flooring. If you decide to purchase the game within the first 30 days of launch, you'll even be able to "obtain a launch bonus which includes five silver or gold figures that can be displayed in their virtual arcade".

Check the full list of titles that are included in Pac-Man Museum+ below:



PAC-MAN



SUPER PAC-MAN



PAC & PAL



PAC-LAND



PAC-MANIA



PAC-ATTACK



PAC-IN-TIME



PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade ver.



PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.



PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION



PAC Motos



PAC'N ROLL REMIX



PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE



PAC-MAN 256



For more details regarding Pac-Man Museum+, you can check the official website via this link.