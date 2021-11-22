Pac-Man Museum+ compiles together 14 pellet-munching titles

Another retro gaming collection is just around the corner. Bandai Namco has announced that Pac-Man Museum+, a nostalgia-filled compilation of 14 titles, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2022.

The collection is an updated version of Pac-Man Museum, which was released in 2014 on PS3 and Xbox 360 and consisted of 10 games. At launch, the compilation received quite a middling reception with its Xbox 360 version sitting at a 64 on Metacritic. Longtime fans will surely be pleased with this updated package, though, as the original Pac-Man museum was delisted in July last year.

The games contained within Pac-Man Museum+ are Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-in-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement, Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac Motos, Pac'n Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256.

