PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle demo is playable now on Stadia

PAC-MAN is adjusting to the modern era of gaming, with a new demo of which is available right now. PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle takes the iconic figure and mashes him together with a 64-player lobby, making for the largest PAC-MAN game ever developed.

As part of the character's 40th anniversary celebration, the title, which is exclusive to Stadia currently, asks players to survive as long as they can across an interconnected grid of PAC-MAN mazes. Those who survive the longest will take home victory in this unique battle royale playable on PC, mobile devices and TVs through the power of Google Stadia.

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle also introduces a bunch of new power-ups, as well as a great spectator mode that allows viewers to influence the outcome of a game.

Be sure to check out the demo right now on Stadia and let us know what you think.