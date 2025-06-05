Pacman is playable in Everybody's Golf Hot Shots and it will be released on 5th September

HQ

Upcoming arcade golf game Everybody's Golf Hot Shots showed itself again during last night's State of Play. There we found out that those who pre-order the game will get a bonus in the form of Pac-Man as a playable character.

We'll be treated to a Challenge Mode for single player where you play against a variety of colourful characters, a multiplayer mode for up to four players using a single controller or against online opponents. Finally, a Wacky Golf mode has been added, which is a different variation of golf that everyone can play together.

We also got a release date which is the 5th of September. Everybody's Golf Hot Shots will be released for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 and PC.