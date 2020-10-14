Pac-Man is eating his way through famous real-world locations

Pac-Man Geo is the latest game in the long-running series, with Bandai Namco continuing the gaming icon's 40th (!) birthday celebrations in style, this time with one of the most innovative takes on the classic Pac-Man formula that we've seen before.

Using Google Maps, the game's creators have turned some of the world's most iconic cities into Pac's playground, with the cherry-chasing dot-muncher set loose on the likes of Paris, Tokyo, and New York along with ghostly adversaries Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde.

The game is available on both iOS and Android, and as the game's available in something like 170 different regions, there's a good chance that you'll be able to get downloading and play today.