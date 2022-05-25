Pac-Man gear is coming to Fortnite next week

HQ

Bandai Namco is joining forces with Epic Games to celebrate the 42nd birthday of the iconic arcade character Pac-Man, by bringing a bunch of cosmetics and gear themed around the retro figure to Fortnite.

As it stands right now, all that we know is that these cosmetics will be arriving in the Fortnite Item Shop on June 2. As for what exactly they are, that remains to be confirmed, as Bandai Namco has simply stated that more details on the crossover are set to be revealed soon.

In other Pac-Man anniversary news, alongside the upcoming release of Pac-Man Museum+, a new theme song and music video called We are PAC-MAN! Has been released. You can check it out here.