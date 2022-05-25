Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Pac-Man gear is coming to Fortnite next week

The crossover is happening to celebrate the arcade character's 42nd birthday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Bandai Namco is joining forces with Epic Games to celebrate the 42nd birthday of the iconic arcade character Pac-Man, by bringing a bunch of cosmetics and gear themed around the retro figure to Fortnite.

As it stands right now, all that we know is that these cosmetics will be arriving in the Fortnite Item Shop on June 2. As for what exactly they are, that remains to be confirmed, as Bandai Namco has simply stated that more details on the crossover are set to be revealed soon.

In other Pac-Man anniversary news, alongside the upcoming release of Pac-Man Museum+, a new theme song and music video called We are PAC-MAN! Has been released. You can check it out here.

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content