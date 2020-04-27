Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 available for free

Due to the impact of COVID-19, many people around the world cannot go anywhere but stay at home, practising the social distancing and waiting for the pandemic to slow down. Meanwhile, in order to encourage people and offer some goodwill, Bandai Namco decided to play their part by offering some free game to the world.

From now on until May 10, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is free to download for everyone. You can get it from PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco announced.

While downloading Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, you might as well read our article and find out what are the other free-to-play games available for you to enjoy during this hard time.

Stay home, stay safe.