news
Pac-Man 99

Pac-Man 99 is being delisted this year

The game will no longer support online services and will be unable to download.

HQ

Nintendo has announced that the free Pac-Man battle royale game, Pac-Man 99, is being delisted and mostly shut down later this year. The game will be losing its online service support, and will not be available to be downloaded, but those who already have the game installed onto their Nintendo Switch will be able to keep experiencing offline game modes for the foreseeable future.

As noted in the game's product page on the Nintendo Store, we're told that on August 8, the paid custom themes for the game will be discontinued, and then on September 8, the Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack and the Pac-Man 99 Mode Unlock will also be discontinued. This will be followed by the big shut down of online services for the main game, and distribution of the title and its free themes all on October 8.

If you have purchased any content in the game, it will still be accessible in the offline modes following these discontinuations.

Long story short, if you've been wanting to play this game, be sure to do so before August 8 when parts begin to be discontinued.

Pac-Man 99

