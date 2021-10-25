Cookies

Pac-Man 99

Pac-Man 99 has been downloaded more than 5M times

And the Warp & Warp theme is available now.

HQ

Pac-Man 99 is an interesting battle royale version of the classic Pac-Man franchise, which is similar to Tetris 99, where the players' task is to survive while competing against 98 other players. The game was released in April earlier this year, we think it's pretty addictive and has a great replay value, but lacks instructions and only has one mode unless you pay for DLC. For the full review, you can check here.

No matter what we think, there's no doubt that Pac-Man 99 is quite popular among players. Back in August, the game had already reached 4 million downloads. And now, 2 more months later, it officially has been downloaded more than 5 million times, publisher Bandai Namco announced.

On top of the new milestone, a new free Warp & Warp DLC theme has been made available, you can download it now.

Have you tried Pac-Man 99? Is it as fun as you expected?

Thanks nintendoeverything

