Pac-Man 99 brings more Battle Royale to Switch today

It's been a week since Nintendo killed Mario by removing Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Bros. 35 from stores, and it seems like the Japanese company thinks seven days is enough time to grief.

Because Nintendo and Bandai Namco have announced that the appropriately titled Pac-Man 99 will launch exclusively for Online members on Nintendo Switch at 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST today. The name pretty much says it all, as this is our hungry friend's version of Battle Royale similar to Tetris 99 and the aforementioned Mario game. There are a few tweaks to add some strategy, however.

Eating a ghost will send a so-called "Jammer Pac-Man" over to one of your competitors. Being hit by one of these will slow you down, so why not send tons of them? As the video below shows, eating a row of "Sleeping Ghosts" will create a train of smaller ghost behind the big ones and eating these will make things a lot harder for the other players. Top this with four different strategies and the four different ways of prioritising players and it sounds like this could be another hit for fans of a classic franchise.