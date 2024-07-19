Pacific Drive tops half a million sales and unveils roadmap for the rest of the year

HQ

Following its debut on PC and PS5 earlier this year, developer Ironwood Studios has affirmed that its atmospheric driving survival game Pacific Drive has topped half a million sold units. To celebrate this milestone, a roadmap of content for the rest of 2024 has been laid out, with this including free and paid updates.

The first of which is a summer update that will bring a Performance Mode to PS5, a Photo Mode, various new car parts and customisation elements, garage updates, an interactive jukebox, free cosmetics, and various new world elements to check out including more points of interest, road obstructions, explorable rooms, a coastal-themed highway map, and more. There is also a paid content pack that adds various cosmetics too.

The autumn update promises difficulty modes, more game customisation settings, and free and paid cosmetics, all before the winter update adds something Ironwood won't tell us about just yet.

You can see the full roadmap below, the full summary of summer update patch notes, and check out the summer update trailer below.

Free Content Update Highlights:



Photo Mode: Capture and share stunning in-game moments



PS5 Performance Mode: Enjoy optimized performance on PlayStation 5 for a smoother gameplay experience



Paintable Car Headlights and Light Parts: Customize your vehicle even more



New Car Part - Juke Jet: Dodge sideways with the new Juke Jet car-ability part



New Garage Upgrades:



Smart Matter Deconstructor: Throw items into the Matter Deconstructor for efficient disposal



Vargas Auto-Pac-Vac: Automatically store vacuumed items in the Transfer Trunk



Interactive Jukebox: Players can now kick the jukebox to turn it on and off



Expanded Worldbuilding:



New recreational points of interest (POIs)



New variations on road obstructions, abandoned vehicles, signs and ARDA trailers



New explorable rooms and environmental details in tunnels



New coastal-themed Highway map added to Outer Zone



New Free Cosmetics:



Believer Sticker



The Golden Dumpster (Hood Ornament)



Paid Cosmetic Pack Highlights:



Dumpster-Themed Content Pack:



Re-Cycled Steering Wheel



Dumpster Devotee Decal Kit



Gift Shifter



Air Trashener (Mirror Ornament)



Dumpster Idol (Bobblehead)



Cuddle Can (Antenna Topper)

