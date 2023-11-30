Pacific Drive to launch in a very busy February

HQ

Ben didn't walk away especially impressed by Pacific Drive after seeing it back in February, and was especially worried about its longevity. Then it was a good sign that Ironwood Studios decided to delay the game to "early 2024" a few months ago. It must be said that they're either really dumb or very confident though.

Because the new trailer below reveals that Pacific Drive is set to launch on PC and PS5 on the 22nd of February. That's the same month as Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Persona 3 Reload, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Helldivers II, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Skull and Bones and more, so it'll be interesting to see if it manages to stand out in such a packed month.