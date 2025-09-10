Pacific Drive to grow with new haunting expansion later this year

HQ

Developer Ironwood Studios has announced that its driving survival game, Pacific Drive, will be growing and expanding rather soon. As of later this year, we can expect the Whispers in the Woods expansion to make its arrival, and when it does we'll have yet another reason to return to the Olympic Zone.

As for what this expansion will add, we're told that it will see the rise of a group of Anomaly-based fanatics, who inhabit the woods and mark their territory with peculiar symbols and effigies. The idea will be to learn more about this group by interacting with their altars to access new artifacts to add to your station wagon and improve how it can conquer the dangerous environment.

Accessing Whispers in the Woods also seems to be rather straightforward as you can begin the experience after the first few hours of the main game, wherein a new part of the Olympic Zone's forests will become accessible to explore.

The exact release date for the expansion has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that it'll be available on PC and PS5 later this year. Check out the announcement trailer below.