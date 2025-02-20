Pacific Drive is now a million seller

HQ

Developer Ironwood Studios has now revealed that its automotive adventure Pacific Drive has surpassed an impressive milestone and become a million seller. The game has achieved the feat within its first year, only just mind you, as it debuted on February 22, 2024.

The game was created by a team that spanned less than 20 staff, and this success means that we can expect more from Pacific Drive in the future, as an upcoming expansion pack is on the way and promises to be its "biggest" yet.

With this milestone in mind, if you haven't had the chance to experience Pacific Drive yet, be sure to read our review of the game to see if it is a game worthy of your time.