Pacific Drive is getting a TV adaptation

HQ

Pacific Drive, the indie survival game from Ironwood Studios, has been picked up for a TV series adaptation. The series is being developed by James Wan's Atomic Monster, and will be produced alongside The Menagerie Productions.

As reported by Variety, the show has not yet been picked up by a network or streaming platform. Wan is most famous for his creation of the Saw and Conjuring universes. While his Aquaman movie was met with a lukewarm reception, it seems he'll be returning more to horror with the survival game Pacific Drive.

Pacific Drive is a survival game which sees you and your car try and survive a hostile exclusion zone. It proved to be very popular, garnering more than half a million sales and earning a nomination for Bes Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards this year.