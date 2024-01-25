Pacific Drive gets new extended gameplay look

HQ

In just less than a month we'll see the launch of Pacific Drive. The new survival game that pits you and your car against a strange supernatural reimagining of the Pacific North West is one of the big releases to keep an eye on next month, and now we've got an extended gameplay look.

Narrated by creative director Alex Dracott and game director Seth Rosen, we get almost 10 minutes of upgrading, crafting, collecting, and journeying out into the hostile, alien wilderness that awaits us.

Take a look at the gameplay video below and let us know what you think. Pacific Drive launches on the 22nd of February for PS5 and PC.