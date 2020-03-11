Pachter: Sony "recognise there's a market beyond console"

Yesterday we reported that Sony finally confirmed all the rumours and is releasing the previously PlayStation-exclusive title Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC. However, the Sony Worldwide Studios president (and previously Guerrilla Games boss) Hermen Hulst took the opportunity to explain that "releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC".

GamingBolt decided to ask the most famous video game analyst Michael Pachter, what he thinks about this new strategy from Sony, and he says it is a response from Sony on how Microsoft is growing their audience outside consoles:

"I think Microsoft's positioning prompted Sony to follow suit."

PlayStation 4 has likely sold roughly 110 million consoles as things stand, but the market for games is of course way, way bigger than that. Pachter added:

"I think Sony is hopeful that the PlayStation audience will continue to buy consoles and buy their first-party titles, but they recognise that there is a market beyond console software sales."

The final question of the Pachter interview was whether or not this is the beginning of the end for console exclusives, to which he replied:

"Yes, I think third party exclusives are going to be tough to sign up, but I expect continued acquisitions to beef up first-party capability."

What do you think of Sony's new strategy of releasing Playstation exclusive games for PC as well?