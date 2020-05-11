Pachter: PS5 maybe priced $500, Xbox Series X much lower

Neither Microsoft nor Sony has said anything about the price tag on their upcoming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 respectively, and the companies have both said they haven't entirely decided yet and are waiting on the competition. However, one thing most analysts seem to agree on is that they will be expensive.

Hardware costs money (this applies mainly to Xbox Series X) and Sony has chosen an expensive SSD solution for PlayStation 5, which also is rumoured to have a costly cooling system.

When the most famous analyst from the world of video games, Michael Pachter from Wedbush Securities, recently talked to the producer (and also host) of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighly, about the price tag of the new consoles, the former had some interesting speculation to share.

Pachter thinks PlayStation 5 will get the same price tag as Xbox One was once launched with around $500, while the more powerful Xbox Series X might be subsidised and sold for the same price tag as PlayStation 4 was launched at, which is $400:

"From what I've seen, Sony's going to have to charge $500 for their PS5, and Microsoft has a big balance sheet. If they want to cut the price by $100, just price below and subsidise the first ten million, they will."

Pachter isn't the first analyst to guesstimate the prices of next generation, and most seem to think they will end up costing between $450 to $550 each. What do you think PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will cost?

Thanks, GamingBolt.