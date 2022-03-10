Pachter: PlayStation is doomed and will cease to exist in ten years

HQ

The analyst Michael Pachter from Wedbush Securities is best known in the video game industry, and a lot of people and companies buy his reports. He is known to do bold predictions, and is not always careful in how he expresses himself, and now he has shown a prime example of this during an interview with Dealer Gaming.

Not only does he think PlayStation is doomed, but will also be gone as we know it in just ten years time, as they can't compete with Microsoft and Xbox Game Pass as they are way to far behind:

"I think Playstation is doomed and I think they're going to cease to exist as we know them in about ten years. They can't compete. They have no chance of competing."</em>

Pachter says he isn't necessarily talking about console sales, but claims Microsoft will pass Sony like the latter are "standing still". The reason is the rapid growth of Xbox Game Pass, which will grow even faster with Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard. Regarding Sony's chances of picking up this fight, Pachter says:

"They're not a couple of years behind, it's an insurmountable lead [for Microsoft]."

What do you think, is Pachter on to something or is he dead wrong?