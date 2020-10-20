Pachter doesn't think all publishers will raise prices on video games

You're watching Advertisements

Activision, Sony, and Take-Two have so far announced that their upcoming fully priced games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are going to cost £69.99. Not everyone is likely to follow suit of the big three publishers though, according to the very well known analyst Michael Pachter.

He says that he doesn't "think everyone will charge $70" and explains why in a recent interview:

"It really comes down to what the console MSRP is for games. Microsoft has been pretty clear with Smart Delivery, which they have said is free for current to next gen upgrades. So if Smart Delivery is free, unless Microsoft raises the price of current gen games from $60 to $70, they can't price their games at $70. And next gen games from them will be $60.

I think 2K pricing their game at $70 is going to upset customers. And I get that it's worth it, I get that inflation is a thing, and that game prices haven't increased in years. But the fact is, if the platform holders don't suggest a $70 price point, then third party publishers will look greedy by asking for $10 more.

I don't know if it's going to happen. I think what we're seeing is publishers trying to figure out what they will do with regards to pricing, and I have to imagine Sony didn't help anybody announcing Miles Morales at $50 and Demon's Souls at $70."

What is your opinion on raised prices on games next generation?

Thanks, GamingBolt.