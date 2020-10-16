Pachter: Cyberpunk 2077 will sell 15 million copies first year

You're watching Advertisements

The hype for CD Project Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is absolutely massive, and it is expected to dominate the game sales this year. One person who believes this to the fullest is the video game analyst Michael Pachter, who says to GamingBolt that he thinks it might sell a whopping 15 million copies in its first year - and that it even might end up being more:

"It's really hard to tell. It's also coming out in November, so I say it probably sells around 15 million. Could it sell 20 million? Sure. 12 million? Sure. But 15 million seems right. If it gets like a 99 on Metacritic, then it could sell 30 million. But if it gets 90, it can sell 15 million. And it won't get an 80, it will be a great game."

Metacritic is an important factor these days, and Pachter even has an opinion on what average grade he thinks it will end up with:

"The difference between a 90 and a 97 is these really tiny nuances that game critics focus on. I could see Cyberpunk get a 97, but right now I would say 92 is the likely Metacritic average, and that it sells 15 million."

After several delays and a tough crunch time, Cyberpunk 2077 launches on the 19th of next month for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. It also has some extra support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but exactly what this means is currently unknown. Full next-gen support is coming at a later point as a free upgrade though.