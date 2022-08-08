Pachter: Activision "could bring Game Pass closer to 100 million subscribers"

HQ

This year started with a literal bomb as Microsoft announced their intent to buy Activision Blizzard, the by far biggest take-over in video game history. The deal is expected to be finalized during the first half of 2023 if everything goes according to plan, and would make Microsoft a whole lot bigger in the video games department.

It would of course also be a major thing for Game Pass as Activision Blizzard titles would suddenly be a part of it. When speaking to Yahoo! Finance, the famous analyst Michael Pachter explains the impact he believes this deal would have for the subscription service. He says "the idea of ​​being able to bring games to every screen you have has a potential market of 3.5 billion people", and that this "could bring Game Pass closer to 100 million subscribers".

The last official number we have from Microsoft on the current number of Game Pass subscribers was revealed in January, when the subscription service was confirmed to have 25 million users.