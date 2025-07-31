Pac-Man World 2 returns in updated, enhanced, and upgraded Re-Pac version

During the Nintendo Partner Direct, one of the many announcements confirmed that following Pac-Man World returning in an updated Re-Pac version, the same will now be happening with Pac-Man World 2.

Yep, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac has been announced, with this being a "modernised, enhanced, and upgraded 3D platforming adventure." It will explore how the iconic arcade gaming mascot deals with a bunch of pesky ghosts who have snuck into the Pac-Village and stolen the Golden Fruit, freeing the ghost king known as Spooky at the same time. This leads Pac-Man to travel the lands to reclaim what was stolen, stopping Spooky at the same time.

As for when Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac will arrive, the game is slated to make its arrival on Switch and Switch 2 consoles, at least, on September 26. Pre-orders are set to open later today, and you can see the announcement trailer below to see if you want to splash some cash on the game a couple of months before its arrival.