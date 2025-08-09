Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac trailer shows stunning 4K overhaul

HQ

Bandai Namco's ever-hungry mascot is making a comeback as one of his most memorable adventures is remade for the modern console era, and Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac looks scandalously good in its new trailer. The clip shows the 2002 original side-by-side with the remake, complete with updated textures, a much smoother framerate, and heaps of extra visual flair. It makes the old PlayStation 2 adventure look like a worn-out VHS tape that's been recast in sparkling 4K crystal.

But it's not just a graphical makeover. The trailer also demonstrates new gameplay mechanics such as jump-aim assist, improved boss fights - most notably against Clyde's Killer Frog - along with reimagined versions of iconic environments and enemies. Players can also expect larger levels, more collectibles, newly recorded voice acting, and even co-op mode, where a second player takes control of a Pac Drone - not entirely unlike the concept from Mario Odyssey.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac launches on almost every platform on September 26 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and Steam). Both a digital and digital deluxe edition will be available for those who want the "everything extra" package. Check out the trailer below.

Did you play Pac-Man World 2 back in the day, and will you be picking up this new version?