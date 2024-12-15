Pac-Man reimagined: Secret Level transforms classic game into dark horror tale

HQ

Amazon's animated anthology series, Secret Level, has boldly reinterpreted the classic arcade game Pac-Man in its latest episode, "Circle." This rendition transforms the traditionally lighthearted game into a dark, horror-infused narrative. The episode centers on a character known as The Swordsman, who awakens without memories in a labyrinthine world. Guided by a floating orb, he is compelled to consume or face being consumed, echoing the original game's eat-or-be-eaten mechanics.

Executive producer Dave Wilson revealed that the inspiration for this radical departure came directly from discussions with the game's developers. They encouraged the creative team to push boundaries, expressing a desire for audiences to react with, "What the f*ck did they do to Pac-Man?" This challenge led to a departure from conventional adaptations, embracing a more avant-garde approach.

The episode's script, crafted by JT Petty, drew heavily from horror influences, aligning with the anthology's aim to explore diverse and unexpected interpretations of classic video games. The directorial team, Headless, comprising Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres, further enhanced the episode's unique vision.

Secret Level is currently streaming on Prime Video, offering viewers a fresh and provocative take on familiar gaming narratives.