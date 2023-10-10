Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs announced with a trailer

It'll be debuting next year.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle was launched back in 2020 exclusively for Stadia, and was met with mostly positive reviews. It was a Battle Royale themed version of Pac-Man in which 64 players used Power Pellets to defeat both ghosts and opponents.

Now this game is making a comeback, as a version called Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs has been announced for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. It's still about being the last man (sorry... Pac-Man) standing, and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs launches early next year.

We have a first trailer for you to check out below, it actually looks like good fun.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs

