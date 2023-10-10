Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs announced with a trailer

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle was launched back in 2020 exclusively for Stadia, and was met with mostly positive reviews. It was a Battle Royale themed version of Pac-Man in which 64 players used Power Pellets to defeat both ghosts and opponents.

Now this game is making a comeback, as a version called Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs has been announced for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. It's still about being the last man (sorry... Pac-Man) standing, and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs launches early next year.

We have a first trailer for you to check out below, it actually looks like good fun.