Pac-Man comes to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds as soon as tomorrow

HQ

At the end of 2025, rumours started swirling that Pac-Man would be coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds as part of its many different Season Pass crossovers. Nothing official was promised about when this might happen, but now we have more information.

Sega has revealed that the Pac-Man Pack will arrive as soon as tomorrow, January 7, 2026, wherein a slate of new drivers, a new kart, tracks, and more will come to the game. The full extent of this bundle has yet to be shown, as only a brief teaser trailer has arrived as of the moment.

HQ

What we do know is that the ongoing Season Pass bundle will see a Mega Man crossover follow Pac-Man, and then after that we can look ahead to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and also something Avatar: The Last Airbender-releated.

Will you be checking out the Pac-Man Pack tomorrow?