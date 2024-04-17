Pa Kent has been cast in James Gunn's Superman

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Even though we're more than a year out from James Gunn's Superman movie, it seems like we already have a clear picture of the cast. There are still a few more major names to be revealed, including Superman's adoptive parents.
As per The Wrap, we now know Pruitt Taylor Vince, famous for his roles in Stranger Things, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, True Blood, and The Walking Dead, will be playing Jonathan or Pa Kent. The role has previously been played by Kevin Costner and John Schneider.
Superman, formerly known as Superman: Legacy, will be the beginning of James Gunn's new DCU. Specifically, it'll kick off Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and hopefully end the curse of DC movies for the past decade.