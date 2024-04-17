Pa Kent has been cast in James Gunn's Superman

HQ

Even though we're more than a year out from James Gunn's Superman movie, it seems like we already have a clear picture of the cast. There are still a few more major names to be revealed, including Superman's adoptive parents.

As per The Wrap, we now know Pruitt Taylor Vince, famous for his roles in Stranger Things, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, True Blood, and The Walking Dead, will be playing Jonathan or Pa Kent. The role has previously been played by Kevin Costner and John Schneider.

Superman, formerly known as Superman: Legacy, will be the beginning of James Gunn's new DCU. Specifically, it'll kick off Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and hopefully end the curse of DC movies for the past decade.