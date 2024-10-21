Ozzy Osbourne and Cher lead 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

HQ

Over the weekend, some of the most iconic and legendary rockstars of all-time were celebrated in the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event happened in Cleveland, USA, and saw some of the biggest musicians of today appearing and performing while some of the biggest names of yesteryear appeared to be celebrated for their impact on the genre.

With this in mind, the eight inductees for the Hall of Fame in 2024 are as follows:



Mary J. Blige



Cher



Dave Matthews Band



Foreigner



Peter Frampton



Kool & The Gang



Ozzy Osbourne



A Tribe Called Quest



There were a slate of additional awards given out, with Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield receiving Musical Excellence Awards, while Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton were given Musical Influence Awards. The last award went to Suzanne de Passe, with her receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

With these legends getting their due once again, who do you think is a frontrunner to be inducted in 2025?