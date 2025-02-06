Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath will headline mega metal concert in Birmingham this July

HQ

If you love a bit of metal, you won't want to miss this upcoming mega concert that is being planned for Birmingham in the summer. The show will bring together a bunch of the biggest names in the metal genre for a concert called Back to the Beginning that is designed to celebrate Black Sabbath by returning to the city where the band was formed and where Ozzy Osbourne grew up.

The concert is also a charitable effort with 100% of the profits going to CureParkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice, the latter being a foundation that is supported by football club Aston Villa, the very same club who are offering up their ground (Villa Park) for the concert to be held at.

As per the bands that will be performing alongside Black Sabbath, who are coming together to perform live for the first time in 20 years, we can expect Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon to be present. But there will also be several other metal legends showing up for performances at the all-day concert, including The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Disturbed's David Draiman, Guns 'n Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, and countless others and more names promised to be announced.

The show will be held on July 5, and tickets will go on sale from February 14. You can see the full slate of confirmed names below.

