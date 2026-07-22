Ozai, Avatar Aang, and Nightmare Korra are the final characters to be added to Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

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Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game releases tomorrow, and this week the final three characters for the game's roster were revealed. They are Fire Lord Ozai, Avatar Aang, and Nightmare Korra, adding some of the cartoon's most powerful characters into the game, which will undoubtedly lead to some incredible clips of Sokka battering them all.

The characters were revealed in a stream by content creator Maximilian Dood, who fighting game fans will likely be familiar with. Dood showed off the powers of The Legend of Korra villain Zaheer, before showcasing the final three characters to come to the game.

We already have the base versions of Aang and Korra, but the Avatar and Nightmare versions of the characters offer different playstyles. "When Avatar State is ignited, Aang is able to unleash the power of every Avatar before him, making him an unstoppable force," reads his description in a press release. Nightmare Korra is shaped by guilt and pain, and she "embodies the Avatar's darkest hour, serving as a dangerous manifestation of deep trauma."

Ozai, the Fire Lord, is the villain of the Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and is going to offer some brutal firebending in his arsenal. We'll be able to check out all the characters for ourselves tomorrow, when Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game releases on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch consoles.