OXS Audio thinks the future of audio lies in enhanced spatial sound

Audio is paramount to the way that we experience entertainment as a whole, be it film and TV or snappy and directional audio in video games. Consumer interest in audio has also skyrocketed as of late as more and more people devote energy to learning about audio systems, and if that sounds like you, our conversation with OXS Audio founder Thomas Li at IFA 2025 is worthy of a watch.

During the interview, we asked Li about what the next great frontier for audio innovation will be, to which he told us:

"Yeah, that's a very good question, because I think first the trend of spatial audio is there. There's no doubt about that. And also we are making a lot of innovation on the sound reproducing, including the feedback and also including the microphone.

"For example, even people are in games and have a team fighting, that the team's communication with each other, they also need a very immersive experience. Not only they need a spatial audio playback, but they also need a quite good sound quality for the team communication. And also I think in the future we will have more and more smarter ideas to have this physical orientation for front and back and the sitting channels. I think that would be something we are seeking in the future. We will improve our technology, improve our algorithm to adapt to that."

We then also asked Li about the role of artificial intelligence in audio technology and how OXS is using it too.

"We already integrated some level of AI inside. For example, not only spatial audio system, but our system also provides some like extension or emphasis on some level of specific signals.

"For example, when you are playing an FPS game, you may pay more attention to the footsteps and also the gun sound. Also some very details, even the breath from an enemy or the sound from the enemy. That means it can definitely help you to judge what's your next action, right? So in this, AI will help you to do some judgment and adjustment. For example, it can just have clearer footsteps or clearer direction of where the gun sound is coming from. So this will definitely help the user to win a victory more fluently and more easily."

Check out the full interview with Li below.