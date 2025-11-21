OXO Museo del Videojuego Málaga presents the first edition of the OXO Legends, and the first award will go to the creator of Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov

Malaga remains committed to maintaining its position as one of the national and international benchmark cities in the video game industry. As well as being the venue for the next two editions of the San Diego Comic-Con in Europe, Malaga has been a main destination for videogame lovers for years, in large part due to visiting the OXO Malaga Videogame Museum, the first in our country dedicated to videogames. OXO expanded its offer by opening a second venue in the central Plaza de Callao in Madrid, but it still continues to promote its cultural agenda from its Malaga headquarters, and it is there where the next step in OXO's projection takes place.

The first edition of OXO Legends, an awards event designed to pay tribute to the figures that have marked the history of video games, was presented this morning. The gala of the first edition of these awards will be held on 6 December at 19:00 CET at the Edgar Neville Auditorium in Malaga, and the first to be honoured with the award will be Alexey Pajitnov, the creator of Tetris.

There are very few titles in the history of video games that have been as decisive for their acceptance as the form of entertainment that it is today as Tetris. The OXO Legends event will review the history and creation of the game (an exciting story that was even adapted into a film, somewhat freely) and will also be attended by the other key figure in the global success of Tetris, Henk Rogers, current president of The Tetris Company, who is also coming to Malaga to present his book "The Perfect Game: Tetris: From Russia With Love".

You can apply for a place to attend the event and meet Pajitnov (who will take questions after the ceremony) through the link published by OXO Museo del Videojuego Málaga, until full capacity is reached.