OXO Museo del Videojuego makes the leap from Malaga to open a second branch in Madrid

OXO Museo del Videojuego is triumphing in Malaga since it opened on 26 January 2022. So much so that the company that manages the project that concentrates and preserves the history of this medium is going to open a new space in the centre of Madrid in the coming months.

That's right, OXO Museo del Videojuego de Madrid will be located at Calle del Postigo de San Martín 8, next to the Callao metro station. They have not yet revealed the exact opening date, although we know that it will be in 2024 and that the pre-sale of tickets will begin next October 7 at 11:00 CEST from the official website.

OXO Museo del Videojuego de Málaga not only has a wonderful permanent exhibition that reviews with thousands of pieces (some of them are a real treasure nowadays) the history of video games worldwide. From the most archaic machines to the best-known consoles, including the most important sagas, both Spanish and foreign.

Its temporary exhibitions have also housed some of the most important series collections, such as the Final Fantasy Exhibition, or the current "Dinamic, the First Spanish Video Game Company". They also have a space for events such as game and book presentations, tournaments and talks with some of the exponents of the development industry.

If you are planning your visit to the Malaga headquarters or you are planning to be one of the first to visit it in Madrid, here is our personalised visit from its cultural director, Santiago Bustamante.