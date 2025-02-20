Oxenfree developer Night School Studios hit with layoffs

HQ

We'd hoped that after the last two years, when things were a little calmer for a few months, there would be fewer layoffs in the gaming world. Unfortunately, the pace has picked up again recently, and now it's reported (via Game Developer) that Netflix has laid off an "undisclosed number of employees" at Night School Studio, the team behind the acclaimed Oxenfree titles. Exactly how many are affected is still unclear, but several employees describe the decision as shocking.

Netflix bought the studio in 2021 as part of its investment in gaming, but its long-term plans in the industry remain unclear and difficult to comprehend. Despite the cuts, ongoing projects at Night School Studio are reported to be unaffected.