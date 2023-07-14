OWO to launch special edition haptic jacket and announces partnership with Ubisoft

HQ

OWO, the Spanish company behind the OWO Haptic Jacket system, today announced a partnership with Ubisoft to implement real physical sensations into the French publisher's catalogue of games. And the first fruits of this partnership will soon be seen in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Not only are they implementing haptic feedback in Basim's adventure through Baghdad (such as impacts and parkour), but a special edition jacket called Assassin's Creed Mirage Edition will be released with the shades and motifs of the new instalment of the series.

"We are excited to unveil our strategic partnership between Ubisoft and OWO. This dynamic alliance merges the immersive gameplay of Ubisoft's world-class video games with the cutting-edge technological prowess of OWO. It is an incredible opportunity for OWO to collaborate with a publisher such as Ubisoft. We are proud to have Assassin's Creed Mirage in our game portfolio and we can't wait for players to start feeling the game. Together, we are on a mission to reshape the gaming landscape and push the boundaries of interactive entertainment." affirmed Jose Fuertes, Founder and CEO at OWO.

"By leveraging OWO's groundbreaking technologies and expertise, we are able to immerse players in the world, sounds and sensations of Assassin's Creed Mirage in an innovative and enhanced way. We can't wait for our players to discover and enjoy the coming-of-age story of Basim with the power of OWO", Fabian Salomon, Lead Producer at Ubisoft Bordeaux.

OWO will be compatible with the PC and console versions (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series) of Assassin's Creed Mirage.